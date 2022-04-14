ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Deadly bird flu hits Neb. commercial farm of 1.7M egg-laying hens

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nebraska is reporting another confirmed case of a highly contagious and deadly bird flu in a commercial flock — this time in a Dixon County farm operation of some 1.75 million egg-laying hens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the latest case brings Nebraska to six affected...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

Bird flu cases have spread across at least a third of the country. A massive slaughter is underway that could send food prices soaring and cause farmers to lose their entire flocks. Health experts warn that this latest outbreak is the worst since 2015, when 50 million birds were slaughtered or killed by the virus. Experts also say that there is little risk of bird flu jumping to humans. March 23, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
deseret.com

An infectious dog disease is running through Florida right now

A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Flu Symptoms#Hpai
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bird flu-infected chickens disposed of at Cold Spring Egg Farm

PALMYRA, Wis. - For the past few days, the quiet of the country has been disrupted by the sounds on the street. "I’ve had dump truck, after dump truck, after dump truck, some of them lined up starting around 7 a.m. They don’t quit until the afternoon," said Kimberly Wortman.
PALMYRA, WI
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
deseret.com

Hundreds of birds died near Chicago due to the bird flu

More than 200 birds have died after a recent outbreak outside of the greater Chicago area, according to authorities. Driving the news: The Forest Preserves of Cook County said in a statement that there were hundreds of bird deaths outside Baker’s Lake forest preserve. The preserve said more testing...
ANIMALS
SELF

There’s an ‘Unprecedented’ Bird Flu Outbreak—Here’s What Scientists Want You to Do

Bird watchers across the U.S. received a sobering request this week amid rising concerns about an ongoing outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus in wild birds and poultry. On Wednesday, the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota advised people to take down their bird feeders in order to discourage the congregating of song birds and help curb an “unprecedented outbreak” of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in wild birds.
SCIENCE
BBC

Suffolk bird flu: 82,400 ducks to be culled after outbreak

More than 82,000 ducks are to be culled amid an outbreak of bird flu, Suffolk Trading Standards said. The H5N1 strain was found at the Gressingham Foods site at Debach, near Woodbridge, over the weekend. The company's Redgrave site was affected earlier this month, and 35,000 ducks had to be...
ANIMALS
The Independent

2 bird flu cases confirmed in US zoos as virus spreads

Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed in U.S. zoos, but officials said they won't order widespread euthanasia of zoo birds the way they have on farms.U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesman Mike Stepien declined to release any details about the zoo cases Thursday, including which two zoos were involved.Many zoos across the country have closed down their aviaries and moved birds inside whenever possible to help protect them from avian influenza that officials believe is primarily being spread by the droppings of wild birds.At many zoos, penguins might be the only birds visitors can see because they are...
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

One in eight of Iowa’s laying hens dies in bird flu outbreaks

In less than three weeks, more than 10 million egg-laying hens have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the country. The casualties included 13% — one in eight — of laying hens in Iowa, the No. 1 egg-producing state, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.
IOWA STATE
Daily Voice

Increases In Cost Of Eggs, Meat Linked To Bird Flu

With the avian flu detected in nearly half the states across the country, it has posed an unexpected price hike for consumers looking to purchase poultry, eggs, and other produce in advance of the spring holidays. Earlier this year, upwards of 25 states announced a rise in positive cases of...
AGRICULTURE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy