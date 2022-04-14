"Commissioners approve rail district board appointments" by: Jessica Shepard

CANTON – The Stark County District Library board has approved a three-year contract that will give 104 of its union employees raises. Stephanie Cargill, the district library's director of communications, said the raises, which will cost about $500,000 for the first year, will average 17% for the first year, 3.5% the second year and 3% the third year. ...

