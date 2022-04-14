ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Commissioners approve rail district board appointments" by: Jessica Shepard

 2 days ago

Commissioners unanimously approved appointments...

The Repository

Stark District Library board approves raises for union staff

CANTON – The Stark County District Library board has approved a three-year contract that will give 104 of its union employees raises. Stephanie Cargill, the district library's director of communications, said the raises, which will cost about $500,000 for the first year, will average 17% for the first year, 3.5% the second year and 3% the third year. ...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Sandusky Register

Commissioners approve 2022 budget

NORWALK — Money matters for the year have been set by the commissioners. The Huron County commissioners approved the 2022 budget, with a 2-1 vote, during Tuesday’s meeting. For the general fund, more than $24 million has been allocated and in excess of $85 million has been set...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Wyoming News

Government meetings listing, 4-17-22

Monday Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#. Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY

