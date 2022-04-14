"Commissioners approve rail district board appointments" by: Jessica Shepard

The Boyne City Board of Commissioners discussed future plans for the city’s marina. For almost 20 years, the community has discussed how to improve the marina. The commission approved the applications for three potential grants in Tuesday’s meeting. The grants involve extensions of water and electrical systems, a...
CANTON – The Stark County District Library board has approved a three-year contract that will give 104 of its union employees raises.
Stephanie Cargill, the district library's director of communications, said the raises, which will cost about $500,000 for the first year, will average 17% for the first year, 3.5% the second year and 3% the third year.
...
NORWALK — Money matters for the year have been set by the commissioners. The Huron County commissioners approved the 2022 budget, with a 2-1 vote, during Tuesday’s meeting. For the general fund, more than $24 million has been allocated and in excess of $85 million has been set...
Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#.
Cheyenne...
Comments / 0