Washington State

Important Vaccine Mandate Update from State Board of Heath

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation released by Lake Chelan School District. As you may know, the State Board of Health (SBOH), who determines immunization requirements for students in all of Washington’s K–12 schools, has been considering whether or not to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students. Today, SBOH voted to not...

