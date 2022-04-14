ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade (FL) Firefighters Battle Paper-Goods Warehouse Fire

firefighternation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade firefighters responded to a two-story warehouse near NW 46 Street & NW 69 Avenue Thursday at about 10 o’clock. All companies are operating and working a defensive attack to put...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Man Set on Fire During Altercation in Miami-Dade: Police

A man died after he was set on fire during an argument Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said. The incident happened at 11:19 a.m. in the 7200 block of NW 72nd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to investigators, two men got into a fight, during which one of the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
People

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Fatally Shot Minutes After His Release from Jail

An aspiring Miami rapper was shot and killed just moments after he was released from jail. Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday after being arrested on a gun charge, the Miami Herald reports. Starks was picked up in...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Rescue#Fl Rrb#Miamidadefire#Our Chopper
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy