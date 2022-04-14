ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County (FL) Firefighter with Stage Four Lung Cancer Denied Benefits, ‘Makes You Feel Worthless’

 3 days ago

Polk County says a firefighter diagnosed with cancer does not qualify for assistance provided by a new law in Florida because she was...

