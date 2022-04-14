ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Archie Eversole Shot and Killed by His Brother

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The DeKalb County Police have confirmed Eversole's death in a statement to XXL. "On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot," the statement reads. "Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
Person
Archie Eversole
Person
Bubba Sparxxx
Vibe

LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

Click here to read the full article. LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17). The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Offers Help...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Atlanta United#Chevron#The Dekalb County Police#Xxl#Golf Vista Cir#Wsb Tv 2
Rolling Stone

Offset Wants $950K Stolen Bentley Default Judgment Reversed: ‘I Did Not Steal the Car’

Click here to read the full article. More than a year after he was first sued, Offset is asking a Los Angeles judge to reverse the whopping $950,027 default judgment entered against him in a lawsuit claiming he failed to return a rented Bentley in Los Angeles. For the first time, the Migos rapper has filed a sworn statement in the case, claiming he never signed the rental agreement and never drove or even had possession of the luxury ride, because it was the mother of one of his kids who leased it, not him. Offset claims the rental company, Platinum Transportation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy