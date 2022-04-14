ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New Series Coming to HGTV is Set Right Here in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
KROC News
KROC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new series set here in Minnesota has just been added to the schedule and is coming soon to HGTV. I don't know if you're as addicted to HGTV as my wife and I are. Thanks to Discovery+ , we're able to watch a lot of HGTV shows-- some of which...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

'Survivor' winner Kim Wolfe to star in new HGTV series based in Texas

After winning Survivor in 2012, Kim Wolfe proved she knows how to come out on top of dire situations. Now the UTSA graduate and San Antonio resident will apply her sharp skills and ingenuity to bleak homes. The home designer is the star of HGTV's upcoming show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? premiering March 30 at 8 p.m. central time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Fox Homes#Minnesotans#The Twin Cities
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Plymouth, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
KROC News

Tuesday Lottery Drawing Produces New Minnesota Millionaire

This was the first time a ticket sold in Minnesota won the Mega Millions jackpot. Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Man’s Amazing Long-Distance Run is Now a Movie

He made the incredible trek last year and now a documentary about his amazing journey has been nominated for a prestigious award. Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) is one of the last great wild, undeveloped spaces here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Explore Minnesota explains it like this:
MINNESOTA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

The Price Is Right Is Coming To New York

If you've ever wanted to hear the words, "YOU'RE the next contestant on The Price Is Right!" your opportunity may be closer than you think. The Price Is Right has been going on for what seems forever. It's the longest-running game show ever. It's hard to believe but Bob Barker wasn't the original host of the show. It started out with a guy named Bill Cullen in 1956. It was canceled for a few years but then came back in 1972. Now, they're celebrating their 50th year on the air and they're getting ready to hit the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

20 Things to Do Within 30 Miles of Rochester, MN

Whether you live in the area or you're just visiting Rochester, Minnesota at one point or another you'll most likely be on the hunt for something to do. There are all sorts of attractions in Rochester and in the surrounding area. It all depends on what you like to do, the time of year, and how much time you have available.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

You Better Stop Running In the Rochester Art Center!

Where do you expect to find art? Mostly in some sort of exhibit area, right? Like the Rochester Art Center (RAC) galleries, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, or maybe the Walker in the MSP. How about in an elevator? Or in a little nook where you decided to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

#1 Easter Candy In Minnesota Will Make Your Mouth Water

Millions of Easter Eggs are going to be hidden all over yards and in houses over the next few days. What's inside of those eggs really isn't a mystery though because every state seems to have a favorite Easter candy. FYI - you can tell that everyone in the midwest has some similar traits because Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois all have the same #1 pick!
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy