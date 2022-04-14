ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Grimes council accepts land donation, $12 million for GrimesPlex

By BUSINESS RECORD STAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 2 days ago

The city of Grimes now owns land on which a 50-acre multiuse sports complex is planned after the City Council this week approved accepting the land donation as well as $12 million from the project’s original developer. Hope Development & Realty LLC announced in fall 2020 that it...

businessrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
We Are Iowa

City of Grimes moves forward with potential changes to GrimesPlex project

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grimes City Council members on Tuesday approved an agenda item impacting the multi-million dollar GrimesPlex. The city is partnering with Hope Development & Realty to construct a 50-acre multi-use sports turf complex. In the initial agreement, Hope Development planned to initially own and operate the facility once it was completed. Residents would have access to some of the facility after five years.
GRIMES, IA
FUN 107

New Bedford City Council Approves Acceptance of ARPA Funding

More than seven months after first taking up the issue, the New Bedford City Council on Thursday night voted to accept the $64.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. The council approved the motion 8-3, with Councilors-at-Large Brian Gomes, Linda Morad and Naomi Carney...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
PennLive.com

Watts Twp. supervisors OK septic clean-out ordinance

Watts Twp. supervisors on April 5 approved the sewer maintenance ordinance that requires landowners to clean out and inspect their on-lot septic systems beginning this summer and continuing over the next couple years. The ordinance puts in place a state-required Act 537 plan for the township, which exclusively uses on-lot...
POLITICS
Des Moines Business Record

Luxury townhouses planned along Grand Avenue in Des Moines

Seven luxury townhouses are planned at Grand Avenue and 40th Street in Des Moines. Each townhouse, which will sell for $1.3 million, will have an elevator. Architectural rendering by Simonson & Associates Architects. Seven luxury townhouses are planned on nearly an acre on the northwest corner of Grand Avenue and...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

WDM commission OKs rezoning for proposed golf venue

A proposal to build a golf entertainment venue on the southwest corner of Interstate Highway 35 and Grand Avenue in West Des Moines overcame the first of several hurdles this week when a city commission approved a rezoning request. Developer Paul Cownie is partnering with a Fargo, N.D., developer to...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Uban Construction#Grimes Council#Grimesplex#The City Council#K Farms
Des Moines Business Record

Polk County Supervisors replace nonprofit with new department to manage mental health and disability services; Cox will not lead department

At a special public meeting on Thursday, the Polk County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of creating a new department focusing on behavioral health and disability services in the community. The resolution creates a new nine-person department, which will be led by an interim CEO to replace the Polk County Health Services CEO, Liz Cox. Supervisor Matt McCoy voted against the resolution.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Lynch to lead Partnership’s business attraction efforts

Alex Lynch has been named the senior director of business attraction at the Greater Des Mones Partnership. He will begin his new role on May 2. Lynch will lead the Partnership’s efforts to attract new business and bolster economic development in the region. He has previously served as executive director of the Greater Dallas County Development Alliance and the East Polk Innovation Collaborative. Before that he served as business and economic development liaison for Sen. Tom Harkin. Mike Swesey, executive vice president of economic development at the Partnership, said Lynch has helped convene a number of important economic development projects in the region. “Alex has a reputation for working collaboratively with regional partners to identify and execute business expansion and relocation projects that drive job growth and economic impact,” Swesey said in a news release. Lynch also serves as the board president of Pivotal Business Partners and has served on the board of the Mid Iowa Planning Alliance and on the Partnership’s Economic Development Committee. “I am excited to work with Partnership investors, members and partners to continue our region’s strong economic development momentum,” Lynch said in the release.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Knous celebrates 20 years at Community Foundation as it prepares to reach $1B in assets for charitable giving

Kristi Knous, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, is celebrating her 20th anniversary with the organization this month. Photo by Michael Crumb. Kristi Knous is celebrating her 20th anniversary as the leader of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines this month. To commemorate the milestone, the Business Record sat down with her to talk about not only where the foundation has been but where she sees it going, and her future with the organization.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Housing subsidy ideas shared by panelists

Participants in a panel discussion on housing subsidies at last week’s Affordable Housing Week Symposium included (left to right) Steve Eggleston, Abbey Gillroy, Lisa Crabbs, Jennifer Cooper and Terri Rosonke. Photo courtesy Polk County Housing Trust Fund. Last week’s Affordable Housing Week Symposium, sponsored by the Polk County Housing...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Des Moines Business Record

Food Bank of Iowa recognized for outreach to underserved populations during pandemic

The Food Bank of Iowa was recently recognized during Feeding America’s annual conference in Louisville, Ky., for its work during the coronavirus pandemic, when food insecurity among Iowans doubled, tripling among families with children. Food Bank of Iowa was one of six food banks nationwide to be honored during the “Network Celebrations” event, held last week.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Tollakson honored by EasterSeals Iowa

Rick Tollakson has literally changed the landscape of Camp Sunnyside for the better, and on Tuesday evening, Easterseals Iowa recognized the longtime supporter and benefactor by naming a recently remodeled building as the Rick Tollakson Wellness Center. Tollakson, president and CEO of Hubbell Realty Co. since 2004, has been a...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hotel group buys land in Ankeny's Prairie Trail development

A hotel group based in Coralville has purchased land in the District, the commercial portion of Prairie Trail, a planned development in Ankeny, Polk County real estate records show. PT 2021 Hotel Associates LLC and Kinseth PT TIC Owner LLC, entities managed by Kinseth Hospitality, paid DRA Properties LLC $1.75...
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy