Grimes council accepts land donation, $12 million for GrimesPlex

Alex Lynch has been named the senior director of business attraction at the Greater Des Mones Partnership. He will begin his new role on May 2. Lynch will lead the Partnership’s efforts to attract new business and bolster economic development in the region. He has previously served as executive director of the Greater Dallas County Development Alliance and the East Polk Innovation Collaborative. Before that he served as business and economic development liaison for Sen. Tom Harkin. Mike Swesey, executive vice president of economic development at the Partnership, said Lynch has helped convene a number of important economic development projects in the region. “Alex has a reputation for working collaboratively with regional partners to identify and execute business expansion and relocation projects that drive job growth and economic impact,” Swesey said in a news release. Lynch also serves as the board president of Pivotal Business Partners and has served on the board of the Mid Iowa Planning Alliance and on the Partnership’s Economic Development Committee. “I am excited to work with Partnership investors, members and partners to continue our region’s strong economic development momentum,” Lynch said in the release.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO