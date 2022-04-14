ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakingviews: Twitter can afford to refuse Musk’s $41 bln bid

By Robert Cyran
Reuters
 2 days ago
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are offers that are too good to refuse. Elon Musk’s $41 billion bid for Twitter (TWTR.N) is not one of them. The world’s richest man says he will pay $54.20 a share for the social network, but may sell his 9% stake if the company rejects his non-binding offer, which he describes as “best and final." Twitter has multiple reasons to hold out for more.

If this were a standard takeover, the price might look compelling. Musk is dangling a 38% premium to the last closing price before he unveiled his stake on April 4. Twitter’s business is expected to throw off about $400 million of operating profit in 2024, according to forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. After deducting tax, and factoring in Twitter’s roughly $2 billion of net cash, Tesla’s (TSLA.O) boss would earn a return of roughly 1% on his investment.

Twitter’s board said on Thursday it is carefully examining the offer. That’s a welcome change from the three-paragraph agreement directors hastily extracted from Musk when inviting him to join the board on the day he unveiled his stake. They cannot ignore the entrepreneur and his 82 million followers. But they are right to be careful.

The main problem is taking Musk at his word. It’s less than a week since Musk walked

away from the deal to buy no more than 14.9% of the company. In 2018, he claimed he had secured financing to possibly take Tesla private, but that turned out not to be true. Musk’s offer also depends on government approvals and due diligence, giving him potential excuses to back out. Musk’s late read more disclosure of his initial Twitter stake might also delay the process.

Musk’s offer depends on completing financing, though that should be less of an obstacle. He sold over $16 billion in Tesla stock last year, and still owns a roughly 17% stake in the $1 trillion automaker. Banks have been happy to lend against Musk’s shares in the past.

Then there’s the question of price. Twitter’s stock was trading about 30% higher than the bid in the summer of 2021. Companies like Disney (DIS.N) and Salesforce.com (CRM.N) have kicked the tires at Twitter in the past and might jump in if the company put itself up for sale.

After an initial pop, Twitter shares were trading at around $47 on Thursday morning, suggesting that investors doubt that Musk is serious. The board can afford to be equally skeptical.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 13. In a letter to the board the entrepreneur, who currently owns 9.1% of the company, said Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company and that his offer is “my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder”.

- Musk, who runs electric-car maker Tesla, revealed his investment on April 4 in a securities filing. Twitter’s board agreed to appoint him as a board member later that same day. Musk also agreed not to increase his holding beyond 14.9% as part of an agreement on joining the board. On April 9, Musk said he would not join the board.

- Musk’s proposal is non-binding and requires, among other things, receipt of government approvals, due diligence, and completion of anticipated financing. Twitter said its board will review the proposal carefully.

- Twitter shares were up 6.9% at $49 in premarket trade.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Benzinga

CFRA Downgrades Twitter After Musk Offer: Here's Why

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced an intention to acquire Twitter Inc TWTR for around $43 billion, or $54.20 per share, which represents a 38% premium “from his position being publicly announced,” according to CFRA. The Twitter Analyst: Angelo Zino downgraded Twitter from Buy to Hold, while...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
