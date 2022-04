It's not hard to find classic albums that were released in 1972. After all, it's one of the all-time greatest years for popular music. During those 12 months, David Bowie broke through with The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. Lou Reed made his greatest solo statement, Transformer. The Rolling Stones defended their title and then some with Exile on Main St. Meanwhile, Neil Young and Stevie Wonder grew as artists - with Harvest and Talking Book, respectively – as they were given the freedom to explore new paths on record.

