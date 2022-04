Box elder bugs can be very irritating especially if they land on your head or face! Fortunately they are not eating or reproducing in our homes right now, but why do we seem to have so many box elder bugs in our homes this winter? Actually it goes back to last summer's drought. Box elder bugs prefer and reproduce very well in a hot dry summer! So, last fall there was a huge "crop" of box elder bugs looking for someplace warm to survive the winter.

ANIMALS ・ 24 DAYS AGO