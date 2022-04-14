United States Colored Troops Encampment at Fort Ward-May 7

Learn about the history, training and army life of the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War at Fort Ward Museum & Historic Site on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free, and is weather dependent.

This living history event will feature an encampment of reenactors from units such as the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, Co. B, and the 23rd USCT. Activities will include camp life, drilling, displays on the USCT, and interpretation of the African American soldiers who served the Union war effort. Units trained and stationed in the Civil War Defenses of Washington will be highlighted. The event will also include an interpretive station on the Fort community, a post-Civil War African American neighborhood settled on the grounds and vicinity of present-day Fort Ward Park, with information on several ancestors of residents who served in the USCT.

Fort Ward is the best preserved of the extensive system of Union forts known as the Civil War Defenses of Washington. The Museum features exhibits and programs throughout the year. Fort Ward is located at 4301 West Braddock Road in the City of Alexandria. For more information, please call the Museum at 703.746.4848, or visit alexandriava.gov/FortWard.

For Media inquiries, please contact Susan Cumbey, Fort Ward Museum director at FortWardMuseum@alexandriava.gov.

The City of Alexandria is committed to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as amended. To request a reasonable accommodation or an alternative format, please e-mail FortWardMuseum@alexandriava.gov.

# # #

This release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3550.