The Worldwide Innovation Management Industry is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

The "Global Innovation Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions & Services), Function (Product Development & Business Processes), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global innovation management market is expected to grow from USD...

Benzinga

Global $2,512.51 Billion Employment Services Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Vertical, Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global employment services market is expected to grow from $1415.24 billion in 2021 to $1599.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The market is expected to reach $2512.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Valued to be $64.6 Billion by 2026, Managed Mobility Services (MMS) Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Managed Mobility Services (MMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Backbone nabs $14M for supply chain software inspired by mesh networks

Vic Patil thinks the solution lies in a “mesh” — specifically what he calls a “supply mesh,” inspired by the way wireless mesh networks function. That’s the product Backbone, the startup Patil helped to co-found, is selling: a platform designed to enable companies to respond to supply chain disruptions by surfacing replacement options, including vendors.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
Manufacturing
Economy
Markets
Market Data
pymnts

Report: Merchants Struggle to Balance Consumers' Rising eComm Demands With Regulatory Mandates

Consumers have become accustomed to simple, nearly effortless payments online. That simplicity entails risk for consumers and the eCommerce companies that court them. While payments technologies advance quickly, often outpacing legacy security measures, compliance mandates remain as stringent as ever, even when new payment methods are brand new. This advancement...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
pymnts

Belt-Tightening Businesses Taking Closer Look at Spend Management

Digital payments have been accelerating in the Indian market, driven first by demonetization in India and closely followed by the pandemic. “Initially, adopted by the retail consumers, the user experience left even businesses demanding for prompt solutions that could be as easy to use in a business setting,” Hemant Vishnoi, co-founder at EnKash, told PYMNTS. “Innovations in this space followed immediately thereafter.”
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: 65% of U.S. Merchants Urge Customers to Launch Cross-Channel Profiles

An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
RETAIL
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tilray Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tilray bottomed at $2.43 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. The stock ultimately peaked at $67 in February 2021 during a short squeeze. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Payments Orchestration Can Help Merchants Navigate Changing Regulatory Requirements

Despite in-store sales making a comeback in 2021, online spending continues to grow since the pandemic’s onset in 2020. eCommerce sales in the United States alone rose 14% year over year to reach $871 billion in 2021. Moreover, a surge in online and mobile payments adoption throughout the Asia-Pacific region and Europe is expected to help drive 18% annual growth in cashless transactions worldwide through 2025.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit hits the highway Wednesday

Enterprise trucking fleets exist in an increasingly competitive landscape but also have more opportunities than ever before. Many fleets are adopting the newest technologies, and FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit will examine the components of a successful enterprise fleet. The summit begins at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday, and you can...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Eni (NYSE:E) - P/E: 8.89. Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to $0.65 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 32.4%. Eni has reported Q4 earnings per share at...
STOCKS
CNBC

3 ways hiring this 'under-tapped pool' of talent can benefit Asia's workforce

Businesses around the world have been facing labor shortages as many people quit their jobs — and Asia is no exception. A 2021 Mercer survey found that employers from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand observed a higher turnover rate, especially at the mid-career level, when compared with previous years.
JOBS
foodlogistics.com

Management of Agriculture Supply Chain

Agriculture supply chain management (SCM) is responsible for the production and distribution of all fruits and vegetables, animal-based products and more. Agriculture supply chain includes farmers, transporters, warehouses, retailers, suppliers and consumers. It also includes new product development, operations, distribution, finance, marketing and customer service. A coordinated supply chain involves structured relationships among producers, traders, processors and buyers.
AGRICULTURE

