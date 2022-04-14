The Charlotte Hornets had to walk to the Hawks' arena for their play-in game and fans thought it was hilarious

Wednesday was just not a very good day to be a Charlotte Hornet. At all.

Obviously, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks. But it wasn’t even that they just lost the game — it was an absolute drubbing. The 132-103 score was the biggest blowout we’d seen yet in a play-in game.

It got so bad that Miles Bridges even threw his mouthpiece at a fan in frustration. That’s how down bad they were.

But, somehow, this might not have been the worst moment of the night for them. The Hornets actually had to walk to State Farm Arena in Atlanta to play the game after their team bus was delayed by a train.

Seriously. They walked to the arena. Montrezll Harrel recorded some of their trek.

“This one for the books right here. I ain’t never seen this. Pregame? Oh, man. NBA, we’ve got to do better than this.”

Miles Bridges said “they’re doing us dirty, bro,” and that perfectly described their entire night. It was just a rough one for the Hornets, man.

NBA fans felt so bad for them. They…also thought it was pretty funny. Which, honestly? It kind of is.

I mean, think about it. A bunch of 6’5 and up guys just casually strolling down the street? That’s objectively funny. Probably not for Hornets fans right now. But, listen. When you look back on this? You can’t really help but laugh.

What a rough end to the season for Charlotte. For them. For us? It’s kind of funny. Better luck next year, though, regardless.