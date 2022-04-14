ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

'Man I got to change my life': How jailed Lafayette teens are inspiring the next generation

By MEGAN WYATT
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeenin Fulton's younger brother goes to the Martin Luther King Recreation Center nearly every day and, in recent months, there's been a vibrant mural to greet him when he arrives. Fulton, 20, says he often sees his brother reading the words painted alongside the mural. "It's inspired my little...

The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
The Independent

Voices: I saw the death industry up close – it changed my life

There is no good time to talk about death. Nobody wants to hear about death on a nice day, because it would spoil the mood, and nobody wants to talk about death when it is upon us because it’s too close, too insensitive, tonally off. We wouldn’t want to bring the mood down any lower than it is. Let’s be upbeat. Let’s talk about it later. Let’s think about talking about it one day when death is no longer here. But there has never been a point in history when death wasn’t everywhere. Where living things are, death follows. And...
INDUSTRY
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: The Celebration of Celebrations

One of the angels from the heavenly host was hanging out with a few others. They were watching the earth. He remembered with them, “There was great rejoicing in heaven over the birth of Jesus. Singing and rejoicing and excitement that the day had arrived. From before the beginning of time, we were waiting for...
RELIGION
Tracey Folly

Little girl fakes a toothache to get out of school and learns a valuable lesson about lying

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you are a certain age, and you went to public school, then you may remember having an on-site dentist on the premises. When I was in public elementary school, I saw the old dentist's chair in an empty room behind the nurse's office, and I found the sight harrowing and strange.

