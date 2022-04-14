ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almo Professional A/V Announces Rebrand as Exertis Almo

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmo Professional A/V announced it has rebranded to become Exertis Almo. This announcement comes after Exertis’ acquisition of Almo Corp. last December. According to a statement, Philadelphia-based Exertis Almo will harness the combined sales, service, marketing and subject-matter expertise of Almo Pro A/V and Exertis Pro AV. As a result, it...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almo Corp
