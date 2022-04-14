Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

Spring break is the perfect time to take the family outdoors to relax, unwind and experience nature like never before. “You can see the trees starting to bud and flowers in bloom while taking a scenic hike at any Virginia State Park location,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “Camping locations offer a nighttime glance of the park and its surrounding wildlife. Sleeping under the stars is a unique way to connect with nature.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO