Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

BETHESDA, Md – Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”), the world’s largest producer of sustainable bioenergy, announces the establishment of the Enviva Endowed Scholarship at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (N.C. A&T), the nation’s largest historically Black university. Today, Enviva announced its formal commitment of $250,000, funded over a five-year period, to provide an endowment for merit-based scholarships and to support a more diversified workforce within forestry, agribusiness, agriscience, natural resources, technology, and conservation fields.
