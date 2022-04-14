ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a sampling of activities coming up this weekend into next...

Augusta Free Press

Enjoy spring break activities at Virginia State Parks

Spring break is the perfect time to take the family outdoors to relax, unwind and experience nature like never before. “You can see the trees starting to bud and flowers in bloom while taking a scenic hike at any Virginia State Park location,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “Camping locations offer a nighttime glance of the park and its surrounding wildlife. Sleeping under the stars is a unique way to connect with nature.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia Tech day of remembrance, Hokie Hi weekend lineup set

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech) - The Virginia Tech athletics department has announced plans to hold its first-ever “Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home” event, an expansion of festivities held on campus in Blacksburg surrounding Tech Football’s annual spring game presented by PMSi. The campus will also hold a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Richmond County Daily Journal

Enviva announces $250k endowed scholarship for NC A&T

BETHESDA, Md – Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”), the world’s largest producer of sustainable bioenergy, announces the establishment of the Enviva Endowed Scholarship at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (N.C. A&T), the nation’s largest historically Black university. Today, Enviva announced its formal commitment of $250,000, funded over a five-year period, to provide an endowment for merit-based scholarships and to support a more diversified workforce within forestry, agribusiness, agriscience, natural resources, technology, and conservation fields.
EDUCATION
The Columbus Dispatch

Gardening: Native plants offer many benefits including providing food for insects, birds

April is Ohio Native Plant Month and National Native Plant Month. April was first designated as Native Plant Month in Ohio in 2020, spearheaded by former Ohio First Lady Hope Taft. And now for the first time, April has also been designated as National Native Plant Month by the United States Senate, thanks to a bipartisan resolution sponsored by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). ...
COLUMBUS, OH

