One will be selected to take the place of Russell Griffin, who resigned from the council in February.Four residents have applied for an appointment to fill out the remaining term of Sherwood City Councilor Russell Griffin, who announced in February that he was stepping down to spend more time with his family. Applications were due Friday. Those seeking appointment include: • Taylor Giles, a product management executive who has served as a chair of the Sherwood School District bond oversight committee and is a member of the city's planning commission. • Daniel Standke, a custom cabinet maker and stay-at-home dad....

SHERWOOD, OR ・ 27 DAYS AGO