Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is rolling out a new warm-weather-inspired menu lineup that brings to mind all things barbecue, with its focus on smokehouse brisket smothered in the restaurant's beloved Whiskey River BBQ sauce, on the one hand, and tangy citrus flavors, such as lemonade and pineapple upside down cake, on the other. It's a move that some may see as unexpected in light of Red Robin's recent decision to slow down its rollout of Donatos pizza items on its menus, per Nation's Restaurant News (NRN).

RESTAURANTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO