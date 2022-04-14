ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles hosting Ohio State WR Chris Olave on a top-30 pre-draft visit

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles are hosting former Ohio State star wide receiver Chris Olave on a top-30, pre-draft visit at the NovaCare Complex.

Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season, and he’s in town one day after former Alabama star Jameson Williams visited as well.

Philadelphia has two first-round picks in the draft and if they nabbed a wide receiver, it would be the third straight year such a move was made for a franchise searching for an explosive downfield passing game.

Olave is a smooth route runner, who constantly finds the end zone, and during his career with the Buckeyes, he logged 163 total receptions for 2,505 yards and 32 career touchdowns.

