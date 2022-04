DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A pastor has a new idea to help students in the City of Danville succeed. LeStan Hoskins is partnering with the Danville School District to create the “It Takes a Village” Mentorship Program. The program is meant to mentor young kids and guide them as they grow. Hoskins said it will […]

DANVILLE, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO