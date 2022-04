If you want to embark on astrophotography, then an equatorial mount isn’t just desirable, it’s essential for any serious astro-imager. Why? As the Earth turns on its axis, the sky above seems to spin, with stars rising in the east and setting in the west. If you point a camera at a certain point in the night sky and leave it on an exposure longer than 30 seconds, you’ll notice that the images of the stars become trailed as they move during the time of the exposure. If your intention is not to take images of star trails (which is an art form in itself) then you need to be able to track the motion of the stars throughout the exposure, so that they appear as sharp points of light, rather than trails. This is where an equatorial mount is crucial.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO