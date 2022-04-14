ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Enjoy Rather than Dread Your Next Family Vacation

WSAZ

Planning your next vacation or staycation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring is finally here, and if you haven’t already made plans for vacations and staycations, the time to do it is now. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead joined Susan on Studio 3 to share suggestions for travel destinations and deals.
HUNTINGTON, WV
News4Jax.com

Tell us about yourself and we’ll pick the spot of your next vacation

Ready for your next vacation? You will be in a minute. Pick a meal, describe yourself in a word, and we'll have your answer. This is obviously very scientific (kidding -- it's just a silly personality quiz). Just keep in mind: There are no wrong answers here -- just beaches,...
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce

One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

7 Things Your Kids Will Never Forget About You

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. It’s funny the things kids never forget about parents, the random memories that have a permanent spot in our minds. One of those for me is Valentine’s Day 1991. I woke up to flowers and a card on the kitchen counter, but they weren’t for me. They were for my mom, obviously. Still, I was heartbroken. My dad argued, “But your mom is my Valentine.” Still, irrationally, I cried. That afternoon, he came home from work with a cookie and a homemade card in the shape of a heart. I still have the card and I’ll never forget how special my dad made me feel.
KIDS
InspireMore

“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”

It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
DENVER, CO
psychologytoday.com

Why Kids Engage in Negative Self-Talk And What You Can Do

In these moments, children rarely mean exactly what they say. They are in a highly-charged state, flooded with emotions. It is important to avoid trying to talk kids out of their difficult emotions, which does not make the feelings go away. Children need us to seek to understand the meaning...
KIDS
Refinery29

Can Your Love Language Impact Your Relationship With Money?

Please note that this information is general in nature and shouldn't be construed as financial advice. Over three decades ago, Gary Chapman, PhD, changed the game of love when he published his book The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. In it, Chapman proposed that there are five ways we can classify the ways we love: words of affirmation, physical touch, quality time, acts of service and gift-giving. This framework has been a wonder for better understanding our relationship dynamics. But what often goes ignored, are the ways our love languages can influence other aspects of our lives, particularly money.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

