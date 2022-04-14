ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New Series Coming to HGTV is Set Right Here in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 2 days ago
A new series set here in Minnesota has just been added to the schedule and is coming soon to HGTV. I don't know if you're as addicted to HGTV as my wife and I are. Thanks to Discovery+ , we're able to watch a lot of HGTV shows-- some of which...

