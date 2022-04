PETERSBURG — School superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin will leave her job later this year for a position in North Carolina, according to an announcement by the chair of the state's Department of Public Instruction. Pitre-Martin will be the new director of board operations ad policy for the state Department of Public Instruction, DPI board chair Eric Davis said at a board meeting earlier this month. For Pitre-Martin, it will be her third go-round with the department — she was deputy...

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO