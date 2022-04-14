ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGATODIVER guitar-inspired automatic dive watch has a unique fretboard-style bezel

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Wear the LEGATODIVER guitar-inspired automatic dive watch to showcase your love for music. With a one-of-a-kind bezel inspired by a fretboard, this timepiece also has detail reminiscent of guitar strings. In fact,...

Gadget Flow

Chameleon interchangeable door knockers let you easily change them based on your style

Dress up your front door with the Chameleon interchangeable door knockers. Handmade in Yorkshire, England, this door knocker system lets you coordinate your home with all the seasons. Alternatively, you can change it up when your personality prefers—no matter the time of year! With a design that’s easy to swap out, these high-quality door knockers will surely last. Moreover, they draw inspiration from nature with their options of a horse, 2 highland cows, a fox, a bear, a boar, a hare, a lion, and an owl. They also promote special events with designs like the 3 skulls, Santa, and the Devil. So, whether you want to have a hare for Easter or a skull for Halloween, you can do so with ease. Overall, designed by artisan foundrymen, these door knockers consist of the highest quality cast in an aerospace certified foundry.
ELECTRONICS
