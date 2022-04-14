ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Suspect found guilty of murder in 2020 Mexico home invasion

By Ainhoa Maqueda, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Matt Paszkiewicz, KOMU 8 Reporter.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDRAIN COUNTY - A Kirksville man was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Chance Davis after a three-day jury trial this week. Sadiq Moore was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action for the June 27, 2020 killing...

