Chef Al Romano's recipes for Easter brunch and Passover dessert

By Kayla Berenson
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Recipe courtesy of Chef Al Romano and Guilford Technical Community College. 1. Make or use a premade pie crust. 2. Put the desired toppings in to crust. Top with cheese. 3. In a separate bowl mix together the custard- 4 eggs to 1 cup of milk or cream (usually takes about...

www.wxii12.com

Al Romano
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
butterwithasideofbread.com

CREAMY LEMON JELLO

Creamy Lemon Jello made with just 3 ingredients! Easy Jello recipe made with jello, vanilla pudding and whipped topping for a simple and delicious dessert. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. Creamy Lemon...
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
#Easter Eggs#Dessert#Food Drink#Swiss
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 'Elegant' Carrot Cake Recipe Is Inspired By This Refreshing & Classic Springtime Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This Spring, it’s all about the carrot cake and Martha Stewart is making sure everyone knows how versatile carrot cake can be this season. On March 26, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of her newest carrot-cake recipe. First came cookies, and now there’s an elegant dinner party option. Stewart posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Classic carrot cake takes cues from lemon-poppy seed loaf in this elegant hybrid. It has all...
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
cookfortoday

Homemade spaghetti sauce makes a great meal.

If spaghetti is on your favorite food list and could eat day after day, this recipe is for you!. Reserve a morning that allows time to make up a large quantity of spaghetti sauce. Prepare and serve immediately after cooking; freeze the rest for later.
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
