Midland, TX

Midland Restaurant Donates Proceeds From Signature Dish To Ukraine

By Kevin Chase
 2 days ago
A downtown Midland restaurant is donating all proceeds from one of its favorite signature dishes to help out the people of Ukraine. According to NewsWest 9, the Cancun Bar & Grill in downtown Midland is donating all proceeds from its signature corn queso to relief efforts in Ukraine.

Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

