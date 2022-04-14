David Cronenberg Returns With the ‘Crimes of the Future’ Trailer

For a filmmaker that makes surreal, weird, nightmarish films, David Lynch’s “Inland Empire” (2006) is one of his strangest efforts. Shot without a script, Lynch handing out pages of dialogue to the actors each day, “Inland Empire” is also freakier because of its aesthetic look: it was Lynch first feature to be completely shot in digital video. And we’re talking hand-held Sony DSR-PD150 shot by Lynch himself, grainy as hell and incredibly unsettling. After the making of the film, Lynch said he would no longer shoot films on celluloid, and began feverishly proselytizing about the new medium which allowed him “more room to dream.” “Film is like a dinosaur in a tar pit,” he told the New York Times in 2006, in one of the many interviews he gave to voice his new preference.

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO