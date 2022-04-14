ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Police report 15-year-old shot in head

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaZTK_0f9FylLK00

GOSHEN — A 15-year-old boy was being treated for a gunshot wound to his head Thursday, but few other details were immediately available.

Police were dispatched to a home at 5:02 a.m., the Goshen Police Department said.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

17-year-old shot in head on Millikan Avenue in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police say that a teenager was shot in the head on Millikan Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday located at Randolph Health. Asheboro police say that they arrived at Randolph Health and found that the victim was a 17-year-old juvenile suffering […]
ASHEBORO, NC
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

15-year-old Cleveland Girl reported missing

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Jada Phillips was reported missing on Wednesday, March 23 and her family is worried about her safety. She was last seen at a home she was visiting at the 12700 block of Parkhill Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Friday in Pontiac. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car while returning home from school, when an orange Chevy Blazer pulled up to the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTHR

Police looking for missing Greenfield 15-year-old boy

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy missing from Greenfield. The Greenfield Police Department said Tuesday it's looking for 15-year-old Quintin Knoll, who was last seen at his home in the 100 block of North Franklin Street between 2 and 3 p.m. on Monday, March 21.
GREENFIELD, IN
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
2K+
Followers
112
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy