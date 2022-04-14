ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Langella leaves Netflix show after misconduct investigation

By Benjamin Lee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
FILE - Frank Langella attends the 2016 Tony Awards "Meet the Nominees" press junket at the Paramount Hotel on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in New York. Langella turns 84 on Jan. 1. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Photograph: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella has exited Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher after an investigation into misconduct.

According to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline , the 84-year-old star of Frost/Nixon was found to have “been involved in unacceptable conduct on set”. The series, which was midway through production, is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. A spokesperson for Netflix has confirmed to the Guardian that the report is accurate.

The investigation reportedly started after Langella was accused of making inappropriate comments to a female co-star.

The actor was not scheduled to be on set this week and shooting will continue with scenes not involving his character until the role is recast.

Langella was cast to play Roderick Usher, a role previously played by Vincent Price in the 1960 film House of Usher, alongside Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell. The series comes from Mike Flanagan, whose work includes The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and Doctor Sleep. He has referred to the series as “an epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy”.

Langella was nominated for an Oscar for playing Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon and his most recent roles have included Judge Julius Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Seb in the Showtime series Kidding. He is also known for his stage work, for which he has won four Tony awards.

The Guardian has contacted Langella’s representatives for comment.

