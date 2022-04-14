ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County Mayor Candidate Forum

By Producer
wgnsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's your chance to hear from the Republcan...

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Columbus church to hold ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A “Meet the Candidate Forum” is taking place in Columbus on Saturday morning. On March 19 at approximately 10 a.m., Canaan Baptist Church - located on Branton Woods Drive - is holding a forum where the public can ask the mayor and city council questions about various issues in the community.
COLUMBUS, GA
WJBF

Virtual Augusta mayoral candidate forum tonight

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Thurdsay night you can hear from several candidates running to become Augusta’s next mayor. A virtual forum is being hosted by Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The Facebook LIVE starts at 6:30 on the organization’s Facebook page – click here to watch. The following candidates have […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sullivan mayoral candidates participate in forum

KINGSPORT — If you want Sullivan County to build a new central court system in Blountville, and close the justice centers in downtown Kingsport and downtown Bristol, you have two county mayoral candidates who voiced support Friday for that move — without any cost estimates mentioned. If you...
KINGSPORT, TN
The Providence Journal

Providence mayoral candidates talk police funding, pensions and schools during forum

PROVIDENCE — The Democratic candidates for mayor had an early chance to tell voters how they’d run the city. But their answers on the toughest issues went without many specifics, leaving questions on what policies they would implement if elected. The Q&A on Wednesday, moderated by Rhode Island College students Raymond Baccari and Mackenzie Raimond, began with a round of questions on public safety, asking the candidates whether they support reallocating funding from the police budget to other...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy