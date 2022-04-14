ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

TotalEnergies shareholders deposit new climate resolution for AGM - document

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIUwM_0f9FsWhD00

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - A group of minority shareholders in TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will present to the shareholders meeting a resolution asking the oil and gas major to detail its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a copy of the resolution showed.

The group consists of 12 French shareholders representing 0.8% of TotalEnergies' capital. It includes OFI AM and La Financière de l'Échiquier and is coordinated by asset management firm Meeschaert AM, a source familiar with the situation said.

The shareholders are asking TotalEnergies to set clear targets for lowering its emissions over the short (3 to 5 years) and medium term (8 to 10 years), as well as to detail its energy mix and the production volumes it targets over these periods.

Meeschaert AM, La Financière de l'Échiquier and OFI AM did not immediately comment.

TotalEnergies said it would respect its commitment taken in May 2021 to report on its progress towards carbon neutrality at its upcoming May 25 shareholders meeting.

The company will submit its "Sustainability & Climate" report to a consultative vote by shareholders, a spokesperson said, adding that this type of 'Say on Climate" is new among companies in the Paris bourse CAC40 stock index.

The French shareholders' action follows a group of Netherlands-based investors who have filed a resolution ahead of TotalEnergies' shareholder meeting to demand the oil major's emissions targets are consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by GV De Clercq Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Totalenergies CEO says will not put new capital in Russia

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - Totalenergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday the company would not many any new investments in Russia. “Clearly, what we said is that we are totally committed to apply all the sanctions,” he said, saying that meant no new investment. “So the question for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France's EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear - BFM

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - France is considering restructuring plans for debt-laden power firm EDF (EDF.PA) that include full nationalisation followed by the sale of its renewables business to focus on nuclear energy, BFM Business reported, citing unidentified sources. The website said the government was working with investment bank Goldman...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Shareholder Meeting#Agm#Greenhouse Gas#Paris Climate Agreement#Totalenergies#French#Ofi Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Markey Agrees With New SEC Rule Requiring Public Companies To Disclose Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chair of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, released the following statement today in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) proposed rule on climate-related disclosures for investors. Today, March 23, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MarketWatch

‘Green steel’ heats up Sweden’s frozen north

LULEA, Sweden (AP) — For hundreds of years, raging blast furnaces — fed with coking coal — have forged steel used in cars, railways, bridges and skyscrapers. But the puffs of coal-fired smoke are a big source of carbon dioxide, the heat-trapping gas that’s driving climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Interior Department on Friday said it’s moving forward with the first onshore sales of public oil and natural gas drilling leases under President Joe Biden, but will sharply increase royalty rates for companies as federal officials weigh efforts to fight climate change against pressure to bring down high gasoline prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Ineos Lobbying For Fracking With Shale Gas Demo Site Development

Ineos has offered to develop a fully functioning shale test site to demonstrate its safe use in the UK. — Ineos, one of the world’s largest energy companies, has written to the UK government offering to safely develop a fully functioning shale test site to demonstrate that the technology can be used safely in the UK.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Reno

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
RENO, NV
freightwaves.com

CP shuts down rail service amid labor dispute

Canadian Pacific began a “structured shutdown” of its rail service across Canada after a breakdown in talks with the Teamsters union on Saturday led to a work stoppage by 3,000 train engineers, conductors and yard workers. The union and railroad management blamed each other for causing the shutdown...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Slowdown in onshore wind rollout ‘could add £125 to bills’

Moves to slow the expansion of onshore wind farms in Britain could add as much as £125 to each household’s energy bills in the middle of next decade, new analysis has suggested.The Energy and Climate Change Intelligence Unit said that if wind farms are not built onshore a repeat of the current gas crisis in 2035 would add about £10 billion a year to bills.There are currently 14 gigawatts of onshore wind farms in the UK, which is set to rise to 20GW. However if it stops there it could lead to an extra £50 on each household’s bill by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy