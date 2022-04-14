Year-by-year salaries of LSU head football coaches since 2012
The salaries of college football coaches have skyrocketed in recent years, as the arms race among top athletic departments escalates year by year.
To wit, although $1 in 2012 is now worth $1.23, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, last season Ed Orgeron earned more than double what Les Miles was paid in 2012.
To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, LSU Tigers Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to LSU head football coaches over the past decade below.
[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]
2012 - Les Miles
Pay from university: $3,751,000
Final record: 10-3
Postseason: Lost Chick-fil-A Bowl to Clemson, 25-24
2013 - Les Miles
Pay from university: $4,300,000
Final record: 10-3
Postseason: Won Outback Bowl over Iowa, 21-14
2014 - Les Miles
Pay from university: $4,300,000
Final record: 8-5
Postseason: Lost Music City Bowl to Notre Dame, 31-28
2015 - Les Miles
Pay from university: $4,300,000
Final record: 9-3
Postseason: Won Texas Bowl over Texas Tech, 56-27
2016 - Les Miles
Pay from university: $4,300,000
Final record: 2-2 (does not include 6-2 finish under interim head coach Ed Orgeron)
Postseason: Won Citrus Bowl over Louisville, 29-9 (under interim head coach Ed Orgeron)
2017 - Ed Orgeron
Pay from university: $3,500,000
Final record: 9-4
Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Notre Dame, 21-17
2018 - Ed Orgeron
Pay from university: $3,500,000
Final record: 10-3
Postseason: Won Fiesta Bowl over Central Florida, 40-32
2019 - Ed Orgeron
Pay from university: $4,000,000
Final record: 15-0
Postseason: Won SEC Championship Game over Georgia, 37-10
Won Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) over Oklahoma, 63-28
Won CFP National Championship Game over Clemson, 42-25
2020 - Ed Orgeron
Pay from university: $8,687,500
Final record: 5-5
Postseason: none
2021 - Ed Orgeron
Pay from university: $8,387,500 (includes $300,000 pandemic pay reduction)
Final record: 6-6 (does not include 0-1 finish under interim head coach Brad Davis)
Postseason: Lost Texas Bowl to Kansas State, 42-20
Other SEC schools
Check out the head football coaching salaries over the past decade for other SEC programs:
Comments / 0