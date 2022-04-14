What one draft analyst thinks the Broncos should do in the NFL draft
With less than three weeks until the NFL draft, it’s officially mock draft season.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released a column Monday outlining his ideal top two picks for every team.
In the Broncos’ section of his column — keep in mind the Broncos don’t have a first-round pick because of the Russell Wilson trade — Reuter has the Broncos taking TE Trey McBride with their first pick of the draft, No. 64 overall. And with their second pick of the draft, No. 75 — just 11 picks later — Reuter has the Broncos snagging LB Troy Andersen.
”[Denver] would do well to pick McBride as their initial choice, because he’s a reliable target for Wilson and willing blocker in the run game,” Reuter wrote on the league’s official website. “The Broncos [then] keep Andersen in the Rocky Mountain region to add athleticism to the second level of their defense.”
To view Reuter’s complete two-pick mock draft, visit NFL.com.
Comments / 0