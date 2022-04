MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed by MetaQuotes, is currently the leading trading software among Forex traders of all skill levels. The platform's developer is quite dedicated to improving the software to match the needs of the growing Forex market - and, in the recent updates, two important new features were added to the software - access to real trading volumes when opening charts and the ability to display zero values, useful when it comes to assets with negative prices.

