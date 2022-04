"Tech stocks" is not as accurate a descriptor for a company as it used to be because it can be hard to find a company these days that doesn't employ technology in some way to carry out its business. Airplanes, for example, are roughly 50-ton to 100-ton flying hunks of technology, while financial services companies almost exclusively rely on tech to process transactions and manage money. Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and more are vital parts of many, if not most, industries these days.

