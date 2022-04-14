ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Baseball: Boilers go Lion hunting

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdEQn_0f9FlSm000
Purdue's baseball team faces the videoboard as the team's introduction video plays on Tuesday afternoon, before their game against UIC. The boilermakers lost 10-9, marking their second loss of the season. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue will continue with conference play this week, traveling to central Pennsylvania to take on a struggling Penn State baseball team.

The Nittany Lions (12-18, 3-6 Big Ten) have yet to win a conference series this year and will enter Thursday’s game coming off of two hard-fought losses. The Boilermakers (21-7, 3-4 Big Ten) have only played two full conference series, in which they were swept by Illinois and beat Indiana in two games out of three.

Penn State’s most recent series was a closely contested battle with Northwestern. The team entered the ninth inning by a margin of one run or less in all three games.

Penn State has arguably faced a more difficult schedule than the Boilers as of late, including three of the top four teams in the conference — Northwestern, Maryland and Rutgers. The Lions’ most recent loss was against West Virginia, the No. 1 team in the Big 12.

Maryland and Rutgers are the only two teams that have recorded more runs this season than Purdue, with Rutgers being the only team to have more runs per game. Penn State struggled to keep those specific opponents off the scoreboard throughout each series, allowing Rutgers to score on average more than 10 runs per game and Maryland to score more than 8; both figures are higher than what the teams typically average.

Although the Nittany Lions have played a lot of baseball since then, this could potentially be a good matchup for the Boilers, whose most recent series against Indiana was an all-out slugfest that featured 37 hits and 36 runs from Purdue in just three games.

Both Penn State and Purdue have one or more players leading the conference in batting averages. Matt Wood for the Nittany Lions has the second best average at .398, trailing only senior shortstop Evan Albrecht, who is tied for first at .417. Junior designated hitter CJ Valdez holds the No. 7 spot batting .367.

The Boilermakers are likely to have an advantage in terms of baserunning as well, leading the Big Ten at 70-81 in stolen base attempts. Staking their claim in last place for SBAs is Penn State, who is only 13-23 on the season.

The series opener will start Thursday night at 6 p.m. All games can be streamed on BTN+.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Former Purdue men's basketball player, now coach, moves from IUPUI to Butler

Former Purdue men’s basketball player Austin Parkinson moved to a higher profile coaching job last week as he became coach for the Butler women’s team. Parkinson, 40, played for former Coach Gene Keady and the Boilermakers from 2000-04. Parkinson is the son of Bruce Parkinson who also played for the Boilers and holds the team’s all-time assist record. Austin Parkinson is tied for 10th in Purdue all-time assists. He led the Big Ten in assist to turnover ratio for each of his final three seasons with Purdue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

041622-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

UA spring football rewind: Takeaways were ‘big deal’ for 'D'; doing it in games would be even bigger. With Arizona spring football in the rearview mirror, the Star is exploring three lingering questions about the Wildcats.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
City
State College, PA
State
West Virginia State
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Exponent

MU softball falls to Georgia in series opener

In more ways than one, Missouri softball fell just shy of winning its series opener against No. 14 Georgia. The Tigers allowed four runs with two-outs in their 4-3 loss to the Bulldogs, ultimately costing them a conference win. Georgia struck early and often with two outs to build a...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Lion Hunting#College Baseball#Purdue Baseball#The Nittany Lions#Penn State#Northwestern
The Exponent

4 observations from Wisconsin football's 12th spring practice

University of Wisconsin wide receivers were adamant Friday that the offense has more ammo to make big plays. Those players turned their words into actions Saturday at the McClain Center. It wasn’t a great practice for the offense overall, but the receivers’ ability to get deep and the quarterbacks’ willingness to get the ball to them was an encouraging sign of what the offense could look like this fall.
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

Hunter Dekkers mug

GILBERT, Iowa — Spring practice wound down under a cloudless sky. A chill filled the air at Gilbert Stadium just north of Ames Friday evening, but for Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell and his staff, the atmospheric conditions continue to heat up.
AMES, IA
The Exponent

Building better buildings

Purdue already focuses on building sustainability, but students say there is more Purdue can do to mitigate the contribution of campus building to climate change. The Purdue climate action plan, released by Purdue students for climate action, dedicated a section of the CAP to outline how Purdue can learn from three different methods that are being utilized globally to make buildings and infrastructure more energy efficient.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Exponent

MU women's golf with work to do after Day 2 of SEC Championships

Missouri women's golf ended Day 2 of the SEC Championships in 14th place after posting a second-round team score 21-over 309. The Tigers are 39-over for the event and sit 17 shots off Georgia, which holds the spot ahead of Missouri. Sophia Yoemans has been a bright spot for the...
The Exponent

Former Army offensive line recruit Omarrian Aigbedion commits to Montana State

The Montana State football team’s latest commitment has ties to another new Bobcat. Offensive lineman Omarrian Aigbedion announced his commitment to MSU Saturday on Twitter, about two months after he decided to move on from the United States Military Academy Prep School. The Katy (Texas) High School graduate joins a team with defensive back Dru Polidore, an Air Force transfer who played against Aigbedion in high school at Katy Tompkins. Aigbedion considers Polidore a friend.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy