Purdue Baseball: Boilers go Lion hunting

Purdue's baseball team faces the videoboard as the team's introduction video plays on Tuesday afternoon, before their game against UIC. The boilermakers lost 10-9, marking their second loss of the season. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue will continue with conference play this week, traveling to central Pennsylvania to take on a struggling Penn State baseball team.

The Nittany Lions (12-18, 3-6 Big Ten) have yet to win a conference series this year and will enter Thursday’s game coming off of two hard-fought losses. The Boilermakers (21-7, 3-4 Big Ten) have only played two full conference series, in which they were swept by Illinois and beat Indiana in two games out of three.

Penn State’s most recent series was a closely contested battle with Northwestern. The team entered the ninth inning by a margin of one run or less in all three games.

Penn State has arguably faced a more difficult schedule than the Boilers as of late, including three of the top four teams in the conference — Northwestern, Maryland and Rutgers. The Lions’ most recent loss was against West Virginia, the No. 1 team in the Big 12.

Maryland and Rutgers are the only two teams that have recorded more runs this season than Purdue, with Rutgers being the only team to have more runs per game. Penn State struggled to keep those specific opponents off the scoreboard throughout each series, allowing Rutgers to score on average more than 10 runs per game and Maryland to score more than 8; both figures are higher than what the teams typically average.

Although the Nittany Lions have played a lot of baseball since then, this could potentially be a good matchup for the Boilers, whose most recent series against Indiana was an all-out slugfest that featured 37 hits and 36 runs from Purdue in just three games.

Both Penn State and Purdue have one or more players leading the conference in batting averages. Matt Wood for the Nittany Lions has the second best average at .398, trailing only senior shortstop Evan Albrecht, who is tied for first at .417. Junior designated hitter CJ Valdez holds the No. 7 spot batting .367.

The Boilermakers are likely to have an advantage in terms of baserunning as well, leading the Big Ten at 70-81 in stolen base attempts. Staking their claim in last place for SBAs is Penn State, who is only 13-23 on the season.

The series opener will start Thursday night at 6 p.m. All games can be streamed on BTN+.