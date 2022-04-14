Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Titus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marion, southern Cass, Morris, southeastern Titus and east central Camp Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rocky Branch, or 13 miles northeast of Pittsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha, Bivins, Cason, Lodi, Jenkins, Rocky Branch, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger, Marietta and Pruett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Comments / 0