ST. GEORGE, Utah – After dropping the first two games of the series, the Aggies were back looking to close out the series in Utah on a positive note. Laurali Patane got the call to pitch in the circle today looking to secure the Aggies victory and head coach Kathy Rodolph's 750 career win. This win marks the 750th career win for long time Aggie head coach Kathy Rodolph's career. This also marks her 550 career win as the Aggie head coach...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO