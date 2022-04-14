ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts with the American Egg Board prepare for big Easter

By CBS 58 Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It wouldn't be Easter withouth egg hunts, brunch and dying eggs different colors....

The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
WASHINGTON STATE
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
Mashed

13 Chocolate Egg Hacks For Easter

Did you know that, according to Forbes, around 90 million chocolate Easter eggs are sold in the U.S. every year? That's a lot of chocolate! There's no doubt that Easter is a time for sweet tooths, so what better way to celebrate Easter then than with some chocolate egg hacks? That way, you can make something wonderfully chocolatey to eat or to treat someone else, while getting creative in the kitchen with friends or family.
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

35 Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs

Every year, we look for new and fun ways to decorate Easter eggs. There are so many creative ideas out there! From dying eggs with food coloring to painting them, these ideas are perfect for your next Easter egg hunt. Easter Egg Designs. Painting Easter eggs is a nostalgic activity...
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

When Dyeing Easter Eggs, Is It Better to Use White Eggs Instead of Brown?

For many families, decorating eggs is a beloved Easter tradition, whether they're keeping it simple with kid-friendly rainbow and pastel solids or getting creative with polka dots, hand-drawn designs, or silk-dye techniques. And while white eggs may be the most common choice, choosing brown eggs results in a very different finished product—and a contemporary update for your Easter table. "Using white eggs will yield brighter, more vibrant colors, while brown eggs tend to produce deeper shades," says Jennifer Ivory of PAAS, an egg-dye tablet company started by William Townley in Newark, New Jersey, in 1881. Her answers to these four key questions can help you decide which egg canvas is best for you.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS 58

Milwaukee family warns others of the dangers of mold toxicity after falling ill

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It was supposed to be an exciting time in Steven and Tina Flood's lives. They were building a log cabin in Northwestern Wisconsin. They planned to move into the home in Vernon County from their current home in Milwaukee. But it turned into a nightmare when Steven fell ill shortly after.
CBS 58

Level up your grilled cheese with this ultimate sandwich recipe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cheese lovers rejoice! Tuesday, April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day. Angie Edge from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined CBS 58 on the holiday to talk about elevating your grilled cheese. Plus what to expect at the upcoming Milwaukee Cheese Expo on April, 13 and April...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Family of Oliver Hitchcock brought to tears by emotional vigil in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Sheboygan Falls community honored the life of eight-year-old Oliver Hitchcock on Sunday night. Oliver was allegedly killed by his mother, 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock, in their apartment on March 30. A criminal complaint states Natalia told police she suffocated Oliver and tried to drown his 11-year-old brother. Court documents allege Natalia, who is from Russia, was worried about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In the criminal complaint, a witness stated that those worries may have affected her mental state before strangling Oliver.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI

