ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Whatever Happened to the Giant Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World’s Fair

wivk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 40th year since the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville. One of few structures remaining is the Sunsphere in downtown Knoxville. Have you ever wondered what...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

New York Tells How To Avoid Unwanted Friends Coming Near Your Home This Spring

It is the time of year when bears awake from their slumber. Here are tips to avoid them coming near your home. With the warmer weather we have been having, that is a sign spring is here. Another sign is the way more obvious one, the official first calendar day of spring is this Sunday, March 20th. As noted above, bears are starting to wake up out of their winter hibernation, and they are hungry. So what can you do to avoid seeing a bear strolling through your yard?
ANIMALS
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
KYTV

Restaurants, hotels prepare for Bass Pro’s World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The World’s Fishing Fair is coming to Bass Pro Shops next week as the retailer celebrates its 50th anniversary. Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield, located at 1935 S. Campbell Ave., will hold the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 to April 3. It has restaurants and hotels preparing for big crowds. Bass Pro expects nearly 100,000 visitors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris Wheel#Have You Ever#Neyland Stadium#Giant Ferris#Western New York
CBS 58

Delafield's Wheel & Sprocket 'pedals' its 'Wheel Talk! For Women by Women' program happening Wednesday evening

DELAFIELD (CBS 58)--It's "Wheel Talk! For Women by Women." This is the program Wheel & Sprocket is hosting this evening at its Delafield location. The event showcases lady empowerment through real pedal power. Organizers will cover topics like gearing up for the season and playing it safe on the roads. You know it's just a matter of time when the weather cooperate. And when the time comes, you should be ready.
DELAFIELD, WI
Daily Mail

Two bear cubs are rescued from 40-feet up a tree after they became separated from their mom in North Carolina then spent hours gnawing on a branch to try and free each other

Heartwarming footage captured the moment two bear cubs were rescued from a tree after they were separated from their mother in North Carolina. On Wednesday, the non-profit Help Asheville Bears received a call about a bear cub stuck 40 feet up a tree in the Asheville-area woods. It appeared that...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy