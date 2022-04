The Oregon Ducks were one of the best rushing teams in college football last season. However, only 15.7% of the Ducks' 2021 running back production is still on the roster. Leading rusher Travis Dye transferred to USC and CJ Verdell declared for the NFL Draft during the offseason. Shortly after Dan Lanning took over for Mario Cristobal, Trey Benson also transferred to Florida State.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO