ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Reading bill part of Kitchens' re-election goals

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he is proud of what he accomplished in the most recent Assembly session, there is one bill Rep. Joel Kitchens hopes to get across the finish line if you elect him for a fourth term representing the First District. For a...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

Parker Space will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblyman Parker Space (R-Wantage) will not seek re-election to the legislature in 2023, creating the first retirement after the approval of the new legislative map last month. The 53-year-old Space is one of the most conservative members of the New Jersey legislature. He won a special election convention in 2013...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
WMBF

SC treasurer files for re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who oversees $60 billion in South Carolina public funds is seeking another term as state treasurer. Curtis Loftis announced his re-election campaign Monday. Loftis was first elected treasurer in 2010, becoming the first Republican to defeat a sitting statewide Republican official in a GOP...
POLITICS
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
The Waynedale News

Election Integrity Bill Signed Into Law

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan’s top priorities to strengthen election security were signed into law. HEA 1116 enhances security around absentee ballots, continues cybersecurity services for counties in order to protect the statewide voter registration system, and ensures by the next presidential election every Hoosier will cast a ballot on a voting machine with a paper audit trail.
INDIANA STATE
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers

Comments / 0

Community Policy