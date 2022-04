Former Rugby Union referee Nigel Owens has criticised proposals which would see 20-minute red cards become a new rule in the sport.The idea, which is being trialled by Super Rugby and considered by World Rugby, would mean that a player who is sent off can be replaced 20 minutes later by a substitute.And Owens, who refereed at the highest level for nearly two decades, does not feel a reduction in the punishment of a red card would be a positive move for rugby.Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “Personally, I feel the 20-minute red card is not a good idea.“If...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO