Netflix is introducing a new button to help the streaming service curate your homepage with even better recommendations: Two Thumbs Up. The new feature will join the existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down controls that already help Netflix understand what to show individual subscribers. But Two Thumbs Up will allow users to indicate that they really liked something, and the company says that it’s been a highly requested feature within the experience.

