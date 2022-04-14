ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Theatre on Bay to freshen up with renovation

By Editorial Student
uwgb.edu
 2 days ago

MARINETTE—Theatre on the Bay’s worn seats are slated to be replaced later this year in a renovation Marinette County and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay Foundation are funding together....

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
EW.com

Hey, Mr. Arnstein, here she is: Beanie Feldstein is ready to be Broadway's new Fanny Brice

For Beanie Feldstein, life's candy and the sun's a ball of butter. Having made a name for herself in the divinely funny and poignant teenage escapades Lady Bird and Booksmart, the 28-year-old actress recently graduated to leading-lady status, portraying Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. And nobody is gonna rain on her parade as she turns to the biggest role of her career thus far.
MUSIC
insideedition.com

Pamela Anderson Makes Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’

A quarter of a century after she left “Baywatch,” Pamela Anderson is staging a comeback. The actress is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.”. Just-released images show her in character in the iconic role made famous by Renee Zellweger in the movie...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Marinette County, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Chicago Tribune

You know her from ‘Downton Abbey’: Lesley Nicol will debut her life story at the Greenhouse in Chicago

Before she found fame as the beloved cook Mrs. Patmore (actually Beryl Patmore) on the global hit “Downton Abbey,” the British actress Lesley Nicol was a longtime stage performer, appearing in everything from “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” to “Blood Brothers” and “Mamma Mia!” After various pandemic postponements, her solo show “How the Hell Did I Get Here?” has its world premiere in Chicago ...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Gilbert Gottfried honored by 'Aladdin' on Broadway

Gilbert Gottfried was honored by Broadway's "Aladdin" cast at the close of Tuesday night's show. The tribute to the comedian came hours after Gottfried's family announced his passing on social media. "Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend," Don Darryl Rivera, who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Covid Prevents Barry Manilow From Attending Opening Night Of His New Musical ‘Harmony’: “Cruelest Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me”

Click here to read the full article. A new stage musical co-written by Barry Manilow opens tonight in New York, but the decades-in-the-making project will have to go on without Manilow there to support it: He has Covid. “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical Harmony,” Manilow said in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend.” Manilow’s statement concludes,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Sondheim
BUCKSCO.Today

Local 10-Year-Old Makes Broadway Debut as Simba in Lion King

Ten-year-old Donovan Bazemore from Upper Chichester just got the Broadway role of a lifetime, writes Christie Ileto for 6abc. Starting Tuesday, Donovan will make his debut playing Simba in The Lion King. The musical, a Disney classic, is one of the longest-running stage productions in musical theater history. Donovan has...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘American Buffalo’ Does The Talking For Mamet, And James McAvoy As ‘Cyrano’ Says It All – Theater Reviews

Click here to read the full article. Offstage, and sometimes on, David Mamet can be infuriating and exasperating, as anyone who has witnessed his recent nonsensical, offensive media blitz can attest, and then along comes something like American Buffalo – possibly his greatest work, all due apologies to Glengarry Glen Ross – with a cast so in sync with the playwright’s “profane poetry” that for a couple hours it’s not impossible to put aside whatever it is Mamet thinks needs saying on Fox News these days. Superbly performed by Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss, with director (and longtime Mamet...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#Music And Lyrics#Freshen Up#Performing#Musical Theater#Covid
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Barry Manilow Contracts COVID-19

Barry Manilow had some unfortunate news to share with his fans on Wednesday. Ahead of the opening night of his show, Harmony: A New Musical, Manilow revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, per CBS News. As a result, he will be forced to miss opening night as he recovers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Jay Binder Dies: Prominent Broadway Casting Director Was 71; TV & Film Work Included ‘I’ll Fly Away’ & ‘Hairspray’

Click here to read the full article. Jay Binder, whose more than four decades as a prominent Broadway casting director included finding just the right talent for such productions as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, among many others, died peacefully today at his home. He was 71. His death was announced by a press spokesperson. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A founder and driving force behind the popular and acclaimed Encores! Great American Musicals in Concert series at New York City Center, Binder cast that series’ Chicago revival, which went on to Broadway and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy