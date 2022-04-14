ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik Reacts To Social Media Fire Set By Her Wardrobe Choice On 'Jeopardy!'

 2 days ago
Since its 1964 debut, Jeopardy! fans have stayed very passionate about the game show, learning trivia and supporting hosts with each new episode. Mayim Bialik made her return to hosting, alternating with Ken Jennings, and social media is abuzz with chatter, though this time the discussion is about her wardrobe.

Specifically, a blazer of hers. The burnt orange accessory seems to have fallen victim to the Mandela Effect, which sees Jeopardy! viewers debating if they had seen this already and why Bialik looks so stylish recently. Bialik spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show to react to this intense response from fans.

Social media reacts to the supposed return of a familiar blazer worn by Mayim Bialik

On Twitter, Jeopardy! viewers shared their reactions not exclusively to questions and responses from the trivia segment of the show, but rather to Bialik, specifically her wardrobe and style in late March. User @OneEclecticMom happily announced, “Finally grabbed screenshots for this look from last night!” The user shared pictures showing Bialik with her usual wavy hair straightened while she wears a knee-length brown dress under a burnt orange blazer. “She has worn this brown dress with a lighter tan blazer before, but she switched it for a rust orange blazer this time! Love the hair and dangly earrings,” the caption reads.

The blazer Mayim Bialik wore for Jeopardy! has Twitter talking

Another user wrote, “Whoever is styling Mayim, bravo!! You should get a raise. The differences are subtle, but perfect!” After the buzz went viral, yet another Twitter user wrote, “It was a great blazer. It is a great blazer. It will be a great blazer again.” Indeed, when Bialik spoke with Barrymore, the 50 First Dates alum noted, “I was gonna say a lot of people are saying, ‘she’s already worn that jacket, and she’s wearing it again.'”

Mayim Bialik responds to the reactions her blazer has generated

Bialik typically has her hair wavy and wears printed tops

“I will never wear that blazer again. That’s it. Done!” Bialik joked when she and Barrymore discussed the online reaction the top’s return provoked. Though that might mean sacrificing some comfort, as Bialik has said the jacket has the sleek look of a blazer with all the quality of a sweater. But fans have keen eyes, as Barrymore notes, “Just an absolute observant obsessive commenting about how you repeated a jacket.”

Bialik joked more about it online, mentioning a “budget” with an accompanying video and caption reading, “That’s right! I repeated a blazer! You caught me! And I’ll do it again!” Though, she notes, male hosts repeat outfits all the time. “I mean, look, for men in these hosting positions,” Bialik pointed out, “they also change clothes every episode, but they wear like, a blue suit, a black suit, a gray suit, and they just change the ties. It’s less noticeable.” Meanwhile, over at Wheel of Fortune, the wardrobe department allegedly has Vanna White never wearing the same dress twice, for a total of roughly 5,7000 different gowns. Has anyone noticed repeats that slipped through the cracks?

Bialik now alternates hosting duties with Ken Jennings

Guest
2d ago

What’s the problem , she’s not showing enough skin ? I think we’re too accustomed to seeing the kardashian types on tv to accept a modest woman.

Vivian C. M
1d ago

Leave her alone, for the love of God you have got to criticize everything about this poor woman and personal I think she’s great!

