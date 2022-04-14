ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘All My Children’ Star Walt Willey Asks Fans For Support Before Undergoing Surgery

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2oCo_0f9FZhqV00

Walt Willey of All My Children has asked fans for support, asking them to “light a candle,” as he undergoes surgery. Willey is best known for playing Erica’s on-again/off-again love interest Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011.

“I’m going in for some surgery tomorrow,” he recently tweeted out, “and would appreciate it if you could find it in your hearts to say a prayer, think a good thought, light a candle, or however you may wish to send good vibes my way.”

Walt Willey heads into surgery, asks for support and love

There’s not too many details on his surgery or why he’s in need of it, but people were quick to lend their support. One Life to Live star Kassie DePaiva was one of the many who lent her positive thoughts, saying, “And here’s to a speedy recovery. God be with you.” Alicia Minshew also had nothing but love and support for her former TV stepdad, saying, “Thinking of you and sending prayers, Walt.” Days of Our Lives‘ Eric Martsolf, who also shared the stage with Willey during their time at the ACME Comedy Theatre, sent his positive vibes, too, saying, “Good thoughts, my friend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PUJX_0f9FZhqV00
ALL MY CHILDREN, from left, Walt Willey, Susan Lucci, 1970-2011 (1993 photo). ©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

Many fans jumped in with their prayers and well wishes, too. One fan wrote, “I’ve been a fan since you played LaRusso (Cecile’s henchman) on Another World! Later, a bigger fan of you as Jackson on All My Kids! Wishing you the best of luck on your surgery and a fast and complete recovery!” Another chimes in, “Best of luck in your surgery and recovery Mr. Willey. Saying prayers of healing right now. Have enjoyed watching your acting starting in late 80’s. God Bless you! A retired Nurse in Michigan!😇🙏❤”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IThC_0f9FZhqV00
ALL MY CHILDREN, Walt Willey, 1970-2011. © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Fans now eagerly await an update as to how he’s doing. Good luck to Walt Willey on his surgery and recovery!

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

’80s Teen Idol Tiffany Is 50 And Still Enjoys Success Despite Unfortunate Issue At 2021 Show

Tiffany Darwish, also best known simply as ’80s teen idol Tiffany, rose to No. 1 on the charts with her cover of the Tommy Janes and the Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Tiffany quickly became a household name after that 1987 hit song and a few mall tours later, with her self-titled debut album producing more hits like “Could’ve Been” and “I Saw You Standing There.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kassie Depaiva
Person
Alicia Minshew
Person
Larusso
Person
Eric Martsolf
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All My Children
womansday.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Recent Absence From 'Live'

Kelly Ripa returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday after taking a break from the popular daytime TV talk show. However, many fans might not have noticed Kelly's absence after she prerecorded segments before she left. When the former actress returned to Live she revealed to fellow Live...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy